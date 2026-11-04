'BB20': Aasif reveals wife received threats after hug with Love
What's the story
Panchayat actor Aasif Khan, who got evicted from Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20 recently, has revealed that his wife, Zeba Khan, received online abuse and threats after she defended him over a viral hug with co-contestant Lovepreet "Love" Gill. Khan said he never expected the incident to create such a controversy.
Online abuse
'They are even abusing my sister'
Khan revealed to Hindustan Times, "She showed her DMs and said, 'Boys are sending me messages like these, threatening me and hurling abuses at me.'"
"They are even abusing my sister in her DMs."
He also pointed to the hypocrisy of trolls who criticized him for raising his voice at Gill but directed abuse at his family.
Social media defense
'Our relationship is secure, our understanding is strong'
After the viral hug video, Zeba took to Instagram to defend her husband and slam trolls questioning their marriage.
She wrote, "You'll see how often he talks about me, our life and our relationship, and you'll see so much more of the husband I know than what a few seconds can ever capture."
"Our relationship is secure, our understanding is strong, and there is nothing here to explain or justify."
Show exit
Khan bids adieu to 'Bigg Boss' with a post
Khan was evicted from Bigg Boss 20 during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode due to a lack of votes.
Before leaving the house, he performed his BB News segment for the last time.
In a post after his eviction, he said, "Yeh safar meri zindagi ka sabse khoobsurat hissa rahega."
"Filhaal ke liye, signing off from Bigg Boss ka ghar. Lekin vaada hai, hum jald hi phir milenge!"