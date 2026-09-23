'Bigg Boss 20': Gullu drops bombshell, reveals getting divorced
What's the story
Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu, a contestant on Bigg Boss 20, has revealed that he was married but got divorced in five months. The revelation came during a conversation with fellow contestant Qazi Touqeer. Tanwar said, "It wasn't a breakup-type heartbreak, but still a heartbreak." "I couldn't tell anyone because everyone felt it was wrong, but according to me it was the right thing to do for myself. I had to take that step for myself."
Societal expectations
Tanwar reveals 'pressure' to get married
Tanwar explained that his marriage was not born out of love, but rather due to societal pressure.
He said, "I was married for about four and a half to five months. In our community, people still tend to get married at a young age."
"There is pressure that if you are not doing anything else, you should just get married."
Twitter Post
See a glimpse of the conversation here
#Gullu ne #Qazi se share kiya apni shaadi ka secret!— JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) September 22, 2026
Dekhiye #BiggBoss20 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje #ColorsTV par.#BiggBoss20#BiggBossOnJioHotstarpic.twitter.com/Rq1Ohv5Aon
Family conflict
'My family got upset with me'
Tanwar revealed, "I won the show (Roadies) and was enjoying with my friends in Goa."
"At night, I saw that someone had leaked my wedding photo. I wasn't divorced at that time."
"When I was doing Roadies, I was still in a conflict with my family. They insisted on staying in the marriage; I was keen to get divorced."
"I thought game over now. My family got upset with me and stopped talking to me."
Reality TV journey
Tanwar's journey so far
Tanwar rose to fame after winning Roadies Double Cross and later went on to win Splitsvilla X6 and Maa Hai Na.
He is currently a contestant on Bigg Boss 20, hosted by Salman Khan.
Fans can watch the show on Colors TV and JioHotstar at 10:30pm and 9:00pm, respectively.