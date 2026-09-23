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Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Bigg Boss 20': Gullu drops bombshell, reveals getting divorced
'Bigg Boss 20': Gullu drops bombshell, reveals getting divorced
Kushal Tanwar drops divorce bombshell

'Bigg Boss 20': Gullu drops bombshell, reveals getting divorced

By Apoorva Rastogi
Sep 23, 2026
12:26 pm
What's the story

Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu, a contestant on Bigg Boss 20, has revealed that he was married but got divorced in five months. The revelation came during a conversation with fellow contestant Qazi Touqeer. Tanwar said, "It wasn't a breakup-type heartbreak, but still a heartbreak." "I couldn't tell anyone because everyone felt it was wrong, but according to me it was the right thing to do for myself. I had to take that step for myself."

Societal expectations

Tanwar reveals 'pressure' to get married

Tanwar explained that his marriage was not born out of love, but rather due to societal pressure.

He said, "I was married for about four and a half to five months. In our community, people still tend to get married at a young age."

"There is pressure that if you are not doing anything else, you should just get married."

Twitter Post

See a glimpse of the conversation here

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Family conflict

'My family got upset with me'

Tanwar revealed, "I won the show (Roadies) and was enjoying with my friends in Goa."

"At night, I saw that someone had leaked my wedding photo. I wasn't divorced at that time."

"When I was doing Roadies, I was still in a conflict with my family. They insisted on staying in the marriage; I was keen to get divorced."

"I thought game over now. My family got upset with me and stopped talking to me."

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Reality TV journey

Tanwar's journey so far

Tanwar rose to fame after winning Roadies Double Cross and later went on to win Splitsvilla X6 and Maa Hai Na.

He is currently a contestant on Bigg Boss 20, hosted by Salman Khan.

Fans can watch the show on Colors TV and JioHotstar at 10:30pm and 9:00pm, respectively.

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