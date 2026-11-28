'BB 20': Qazi Touqeer talks about growing up in Kashmir
What's the story
Singer Qazi Touqeer recently opened up about the challenges he faced while growing up in Kashmir. Speaking to fellow contestant Amrapali Dubey during a recent episode of Bigg Boss 20, he said that he has never used his past to gain opportunities on television. This conversation came after an argument with Arishfa Khan, in which he accused her of using her past struggles to win sympathy.
Personal struggles
'I've seen next level sh*t'
During the conversation with Dubey, he spoke about his childhood in Kashmir and the difficult situations he had witnessed.
He said, "Har ek ka struggle hai. Main toh Kashmir se hun phir; I've seen next-level sh*t when I grew up. That made me strong."
"I'm not using that. I've never used that even when I participated in that show (Fame Gurukul) 20 years ago."
Twitter Post
See the whole conversation here
QAZI NEVER TOOK SYMPATHY OVER THE THINGS HE FACED AND SAW IN KASHMIR GROWING UP !! 🔥🔥— Chirag ✨ (@Chirag_2410) November 27, 2026
THIS IS THE REASON HE GOT ANGRY ON ARISHFA BECAUSE SHE SHOULD PLAY WITHOUT “FAMILY CARD” 🔥🔥
QAZI TAUGHT HER MUCH NEEDED LESSON 🔥🔥#QaziTouqeer#BiggBoss20#BB20pic.twitter.com/UhobW02MIs
Reality show tactics
Touqeer says, 'I'm proud of myself'
Touqeer also hit out at contestants who, he said, use their hardships to draw attention on reality shows.
He said, "I have seen so many contestants who use that in reality shows and come and cry, saying, 'Hamare Kashmir mein halat aisi hai...aap mujhe chance de do,' and then he sings a song."
"I have never done that. I'm proud of myself."
Meanwhile, fans can watch the show on JioHotstar and Colors TV.