'Bigg Boss 20': Rohed Khan reveals feeling 'betrayed' by Qazi
What's the story
Rohed Khan, a recently evicted contestant on Bigg Boss 20, has opened up about his relationship with co-contestant Qazi Touqeer. Speaking to The Free Press Journal, he revealed that he initially thought Touqeer was acting but couldn't figure out what exactly he was doing. He said, "As actors, if you observe carefully, I could make out everyone and everything, but I couldn't figure him out."
Emotional turmoil
'God forbid, he actually was a patient...'
Khan admitted that he believed Touqeer was genuinely struggling with his mental health.
"What was happening was...if I didn't like something he did, I deliberately wouldn't say anything to him," Khan said.
"God forbid, he actually was a patient...and I said something to him...and found out that I had said something like that to a patient, I would have considered myself the worst person in my own eyes."
"That's why I felt a little betrayed after...Salman (Khan) sir exposed him."
Sensitive approach
Khan held back from confronting Touqeer because of his reactions
Khan also revealed that he held back from confronting Touqeer because of his emotional reactions.
He recalled telling Touqeer he was a good actor, but when Touqeer broke down and asked him not to say such things, Khan immediately backed off.
"If I had known that he was doing it while directly addressing the camera, I would have been like, 'Oh man, amazing!'"
Game respect
Khan respects Touqeer's game strategy
Despite feeling betrayed, Khan respects Touqeer's game strategy.
He said that after coming out of the house and learning what had actually happened, Khan realized Touqeer had successfully played the game, and he respected him for it.
"If he had clarified his intentions after a week, I could have played the game more openly with him."