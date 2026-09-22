'Bigg Boss 20': Rohed Khan reveals feeling 'betrayed' by Qazi

Khan admitted that he believed Touqeer was genuinely struggling with his mental health.

"What was happening was...if I didn't like something he did, I deliberately wouldn't say anything to him," Khan said.

"God forbid, he actually was a patient...and I said something to him...and found out that I had said something like that to a patient, I would have considered myself the worst person in my own eyes."

"That's why I felt a little betrayed after...Salman (Khan) sir exposed him."