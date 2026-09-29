'BB20': Uditi calls breakup with Karan Wahi 'blessing in disguise'
What's the story
Actor Uditi Singh, 30, currently a contestant on Bigg Boss 20, has opened up about her past relationship with actor Karan Wahi, 40. In the latest episode, she described their breakup as a "blessing in disguise" because it changed her career and life. This revelation comes after speculations that she would enter the reality show with Wahi, which didn't happen.
Disagreements and discouragement
'He used to demotivate me'
Singh was speaking with fellow contestant ScoutOP about her past relationship.
She said, "Mere liye the breakup was really a blessing in disguise."
"Kyuki meri puri career, meri puri life, sab kuch badal gaya (Because my whole career and my life changed after that)."
She also recalled disagreements over caring for their pet dog Noah and their differing cleanliness habits, saying, "He used to demotivate me. When stars don't align, this is what happens."
Family disapproval
Singh's parents' reaction to her relationship with Wahi
Earlier, Singh had also spoken about her family's reaction to her relationship with Wahi.
She revealed that her parents, especially her mother, were not comfortable with the relationship.
She recalled, "My mother didn't like the relationship kyunki das saal ka gap tha, my parents didn't like ki main actor ko date karun."
Relationship timeline
A look at their relationship timeline
Singh and Wahi reportedly started dating in 2019, although they didn't publicly confirm their relationship at the time.
Their romance became public in January 2020 when Wahi shared a picture with Singh on social media.
However, the couple broke up in 2022 after over two years of dating.