'BB20': Uditi calls breakup with Karan Wahi 'blessing in disguise'

Singh was speaking with fellow contestant ScoutOP about her past relationship.

She said, "Mere liye the breakup was really a blessing in disguise."

"Kyuki meri puri career, meri puri life, sab kuch badal gaya (Because my whole career and my life changed after that)."

She also recalled disagreements over caring for their pet dog Noah and their differing cleanliness habits, saying, "He used to demotivate me. When stars don't align, this is what happens."