BBC apologizes to Davidson, Jordan and Lindo after BAFTA slur
Entertainment
During this year's BAFTA Awards, the BBC accidentally broadcast a racial slur shouted by Tourette's campaigner John Davidson while Michael B Jordan and Delroy Lindo were on stage.
The BBC's executive complaints unit later found it had breached its own editorial standards and called the incident "highly offensive," offering apologies to John Davidson, Michael B Jordan and Delroy Lindo.
BBC missed slur, iPlayer clip remained
The production team missed the slur at first because it wasn't clear, so it made it to air.
They caught it about 10 minutes later and edited future broadcasts, but confusion meant the clip stayed up on BBC iPlayer for over 12 hours.