BBFC warns 'The Paradise' starring Nani for violent disturbing scenes
Entertainment
Heads up if you're planning to catch The Paradise: the new film starring Nani has just received a pretty serious warning from the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC).
While it's already rated A in India, the BBFC highlights that this movie isn't holding back on strong violence and some really disturbing scenes.
'The Paradise' graphic violence September 24
BBFC points out that The Paradise includes graphic moments like stabbing, impalement, and detailed injuries.
There are also scenes showing torture, self-harm, suicide, and sexual humiliation (including a woman being stripped in public), plus some very distressing childbirth moments.
The film is set for a pan-Indian release on September 24 with music by Anirudh Ravichander, and Kayadu Lohar joining Nani.