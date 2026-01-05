Next Article
'BBK 12': Spandana Somanna evicted in shocking elimination
Entertainment
Bigg Boss Kannada 12 just saw a big shake-up—Spandana Somanna has been evicted in Week 14.
Nominated alongside Ashwini G, Rashika Shetty, Dhruvanth, and Dhanush, Spandana couldn't gather enough audience votes to stay.
Her exit comes right as the show heads toward its finale, making things extra tense for everyone left.
What this means for the house
Spandana was known for her honest emotions and strong influence on house dynamics, so her departure definitely leaves a gap. Fans and housemates have already acknowledged how much she brought to the season.
Now, with one less contender, the remaining contestants are under more pressure than ever—they'll need smart strategies if they want a shot at the grand prize.