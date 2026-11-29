The Beach Boys co-founder Mike Love dies at 85
What's the story
Mike Love, the co-founder and lead singer of the iconic rock band The Beach Boys, has passed away at the age of 85. His publicist confirmed his death on Saturday evening (local time), stating he was surrounded by family at the time. "An American cultural icon, he will be remembered for his singular talent and inspiration to generations of musicians," the statement said. The cause of death has not been disclosed yet.
Career highlights
Love's role in The Beach Boys
Love was a founding member of The Beach Boys, formed in 1960s California with his cousins Brian, Dennis, and Carl Wilson.
He lent his voice to many of the group's classic hits like California Girls, Good Vibrations, and I Get Around.
The band went on to become one of America's biggest musical acts, selling over 100 million records worldwide, per the BBC.
Personal background
Early life and musical beginnings
Born in Los Angeles in 1941, Love was the son of a successful businessman.
He grew up in a musically inclined family, with his cousins Brian, Dennis, and Carl Wilson being his bandmates in The Beach Boys.
Love fondly remembered their family gatherings where they would harmonize and sing together.
His love for music was further fueled by doo-wop and harmony groups like the Everly Brothers.
Career transition
How The Beach Boys were formed
After high school, Love worked for his father's company, but the business eventually failed.
He then started performing with Brian and friend Al Jardine, later including Dennis and Carl. This group was initially called The Pendletones.
Their big break came when Murry Wilson, Brian's father and their eventual manager, arranged a meeting with his publisher, who loved their first song Surfin and had them record a demo.
Creative insights
His unique songwriting process
Love was known for his unique songwriting process. He wrote the lyrics to Good Vibrations while driving to the recording studio, dictating them to his then-wife Suzanne.
Reflecting on their success in 2024, Love credited Brian for his creativity and praised their vocal blend as a distinguishing factor from other groups.
The Beach Boys were regular chart-toppers throughout the '60s, with Love playing a key role in their success.
Family ties
His marriages and children
Love was married multiple times and had several children.
He was married to Frances St. Martin from 1961 to 1964, Suzanne Celeste Belcher from 1965 to 1968, Tamara Fitch in 1971, Sue Oliver in 1977, Cathy Linda Martinez from 1981 to 1984, and Jacqueline Piesen in 1994.
He had at least eight children, said reports.
Recent challenges
Health struggles and tour cancellations
In 2026, Love and The Beach Boys had to cancel tour dates due to his declining health.
He opened up about his struggles with bronchitis and COVID-19 in June.
Despite these challenges, he insisted on performing, stating that he needed his band and audience to uplift him.
His former bandmate Jardine expressed concern over Love's condition, stating it left him "speechless" and "depressed."