The Beatles biopic recreates iconic 'Abbey Road' album cover
What's the story
The team behind the upcoming four-part Beatles biopic, directed by Sam Mendes, has been spotted filming outside Abbey Road Studios in London. The shoot included a recreation of the famous Abbey Road album cover, which features the band on a zebra crossing that has since become a tourist attraction. Social media footage from August 16 shows actors Harris Dickinson (John Lennon), Barry Keoghan (Ringo Starr), Paul Mescal (Paul McCartney), and Joseph Quinn (George Harrison) walking in line across the road.
Album cover
The Beatles recorded 'Abbey Road' in 1969
The Beatles recorded Abbey Road primarily in the summer of 1969, and the cover photo was taken on August 8.
This was after an initial plan to travel to Nepal for a photograph was scrapped.
Freelance photographer Iain Macmillan was hired to take the image from a stepladder in the middle of the road.
The Beatles - A Four-Film Cinematic Event will be released in April 2028.
Film details
More about Mendes's upcoming Beatles biopic
Mendes announced the Beatles biopic in February 2024.
It will be a four-part series, with each film focusing on a different member of the band.
The project has backing from Hollywood studio Sony Pictures and has received approval from McCartney and Starr, as well as the estates of Lennon and Harrison.
The ensemble cast also includes Saoirse Ronan (Linda McCartney), James Norton (Brian Epstein), and Lucy Boynton (Jane Asher).