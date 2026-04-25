Becraft announces pregnancy with husband Luis on Instagram due September
Entertainment
Melissa Becraft, the dancer and influencer known for her upbeat content, just announced she's expecting her first child with husband Luis.
The couple broke the news on April 24, 2026, by dancing to Justin Bieber's "Baby" on Instagram, complete with ultrasound pictures and a September due date reveal.
Becraft and husband Luis inspire followers
Melissa and Luis have been together since their high school days in Greenville, South Carolina, sticking by each other through long-distance and big career moves.
Fans and celebrities like KayCee Stroh (High School Musical) and Cara Rose DiPietro sent them tons of love after the announcement.
Their journey from filming videos in a driveway to sharing this milestone has inspired many who follow their story.