Becraft announces pregnancy with husband Luis on Instagram due September

Becraft and husband Luis inspire followers

Melissa and Luis have been together since their high school days in Greenville, South Carolina, sticking by each other through long-distance and big career moves.

Fans and celebrities like KayCee Stroh (High School Musical) and Cara Rose DiPietro sent them tons of love after the announcement.

Their journey from filming videos in a driveway to sharing this milestone has inspired many who follow their story.