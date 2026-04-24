Bedi awarded 1cr bonus after 'Dhurandhar' producers initially offered 50L
Entertainment
Rakesh Bedi just scored a ₹1 crore bonus for his performance as Jameel Jamali in Dhurandhar and its sequel.
The producers had initially offered him ₹50 lakh and later gave him a ₹1 crore bonus after audiences loved his character so much.
Dhurandhar is an Aditya Dhar directorial and Bedi's role really struck a chord with viewers.
Bedi's 'Dhurandhar 2' role spawns memes
Bedi's character became a meme favorite and helped make the movies big hits. He recently said it felt to see how much fans connected with Dhurandhar 2, both in India and abroad.
With over 40 years in the industry (think classic shows like Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi and Yes Boss), Bedi is still making waves with new generations.