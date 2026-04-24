Bedi awarded 1cr bonus after 'Dhurandhar' producers initially offered 50L

Bedi's 'Dhurandhar 2' role spawns memes

Bedi's character became a meme favorite and helped make the movies big hits. He recently said it felt to see how much fans connected with Dhurandhar 2, both in India and abroad.

With over 40 years in the industry (think classic shows like Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi and Yes Boss), Bedi is still making waves with new generations.