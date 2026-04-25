Bedi denies receiving ₹1cr bonus from Dhar on Instagram Entertainment Apr 25, 2026

Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi just set the record straight: he hasn't received any ₹1 crore bonus from director Aditya Dhar, despite what you might have heard online.

In fact, Bedi joked on Instagram, ."..because it hasn't come into my account yet. It's not showing in my account." since nothing extra has landed in his account.