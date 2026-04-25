Bedi denies receiving ₹1cr bonus from Dhar on Instagram
Entertainment
Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi just set the record straight: he hasn't received any ₹1 crore bonus from director Aditya Dhar, despite what you might have heard online.
In fact, Bedi joked on Instagram, ."..because it hasn't come into my account yet. It's not showing in my account." since nothing extra has landed in his account.
Bedi joins Dhawan's new film
Bonus or not, Bedi's still going strong in Bollywood. He'll be back on screen soon in David Dhawan's upcoming film Hai Jawaani To Ishq Hona Hai, releasing next month.
Dhawan and Bedi go way back to their FTII days, and Dhawan says he's always valued having Bedi on his projects.