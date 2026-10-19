Bedi urges artists' security after Shroff's car shooting in Mumbai
Entertainment
After a shooting targeted Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai, leaving his driver and another person injured, actor Rakesh Bedi is urging authorities to step up security for artists.
He called the attack "I was more than surprised; I was shocked" and pointed out that artists are often easy targets and can't just stay home to stay safe.
Motorcycle gunmen fire at Shroff's BMW
The attack happened as Shroff was leaving a private event, with three men on a motorcycle, two of them firing at his BMW while the third remained on the bike.
Thankfully, Shroff had not sustained any bullet injuries, but the incident has rattled the film industry.
Police have started investigating, while members of the film industry are demanding a thorough investigation and strict action against those responsible.