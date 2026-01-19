'Believe in yourself': Millie Bobby Brown's uplifting moment at the Joy Awards Entertainment Jan 19, 2026

Millie Bobby Brown, best known for Stranger Things, just picked up Personality of the Year at the 2026 Joy Awards in Saudi Arabia.

In her speech, she opened up about chasing her acting dreams from age eight and gave a heartfelt shoutout to her parents: "Pursuing creativity and becoming an actor at eight years old wasn't a dream I chased on my own."

She encouraged everyone to keep believing in themselves and never give up.