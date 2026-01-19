'Believe in yourself': Millie Bobby Brown's uplifting moment at the Joy Awards
Millie Bobby Brown, best known for Stranger Things, just picked up Personality of the Year at the 2026 Joy Awards in Saudi Arabia.
In her speech, she opened up about chasing her acting dreams from age eight and gave a heartfelt shoutout to her parents: "Pursuing creativity and becoming an actor at eight years old wasn't a dream I chased on my own."
She encouraged everyone to keep believing in themselves and never give up.
From tough rejections to big wins
Brown talked honestly about facing rejection—"Creativity and embracing rejection is a big part of this journey and that can be especially difficult at a young age ... But when that special day finally comes, it reminds you how important it is to believe in yourself and to keep dreaming."
Her story is all about sticking with your passion, even when things get tough.
Style icon vibes
Fresh off the Stranger Things season five finale, Millie turned heads with a chic chin-length bob and two standout Tamara Ralph gowns—one sparkling with floral appliques for the red carpet, another with dramatic feather sleeves for her speech.
She's also known for switching up her look over the years, from shaving her head as Eleven to rocking platinum blonde and now back to brunette.