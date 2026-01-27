Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos part ways after 2 years

Supermodel Bella Hadid (29) has reportedly split from her boyfriend, celebrated equestrian Adan Banuelos, after two years of dating. A source told Entertainment Tonight that Hadid is "doing her best to stay positive and distract herself since their split." The insider added, "She's been staying busy with work and spending time with close friends." Page Six revealed that the couple's relationship was on-again, off-again and often "tumultuous." The split is further complicated by shared business ties, including co-owning million-dollar horses.

Relationship journey Hadid and Banuelos's relationship timeline Hadid and Banuelos, who went public with their relationship in October 2023, were last seen together at a Dallas event for Hadid's fragrance brand Orebella in December 2025. British Vogue shared photos of the couple at the pop-up event. In October, Banuelos celebrated their anniversary and Hadid's birthday with a series of PDA-filled Instagram posts. He wrote, "Even with all the chaos and ugliness, He gave us something pure and beautiful."

Meeting details Hadid and Banuelos's initial meeting and relationship In a May 2025 cover interview with British Vogue, Hadid revealed how she met Banuelos after moving to Texas. She was struggling with chronic illness and "self-love issues" when she first met him. "Then, the next day, I meet my boyfriend," she said. The model also disclosed that Banuelos was unaware of her fame when they first met.

