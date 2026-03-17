Bella Hadid's quick save moment goes viral: What happened
Entertainment
Bella Hadid had a quick save moment at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty on Sunday (March 15, 2026).
Her scarf slipped off, but she caught it midair, smiled, and kept posing like nothing happened.
The internet loved her cool reaction.
Bella's look at the party
The party was packed with celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Julia Fox showing off bold styles.
Bella stood out in an ivory Prada crop top and pencil skirt with that now-famous scarf.
Bella on her character in 'The Beauty'
Recently, Bella shared that playing supermodel Ruby in FX's The Beauty taught her that being beautiful or perfect was low on the list of priorities at the end of a day on set.
She's all about owning imperfections, on screen and off.