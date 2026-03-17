Bella Hadid's quick save moment goes viral: What happened

The party was packed with celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Julia Fox showing off bold styles. Bella stood out in an ivory Prada crop top and pencil skirt with that now-famous scarf.

Bella on her character in 'The Beauty'

Recently, Bella shared that playing supermodel Ruby in FX's The Beauty taught her that being beautiful or perfect was low on the list of priorities at the end of a day on set.

She's all about owning imperfections, on screen and off.