Who was Anthony Guidera? 'Godfather III' actor dies at 65
What's the story
Hollywood actor Anthony Guidera, who was known for The Godfather Part III and Species, has passed away. He was 65. The news was confirmed by his wife, Valarie Anderson, on Facebook. "It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved Anthony," she wrote. "We are devastated and trying to breathe through the impossible, taking each moment as it comes. Please hold this eternal light in your hearts and our family in your prayers."
Health struggles
He was on life support for 3 weeks
Guidera died on Saturday (June 6) after spending three weeks on life support due to complications from a cardiac arrest he suffered in May, reported TMZ. His wife revealed that doctors could not determine the cause of his heart stopping. The actor's last days were spent in a hospital where he was taken off life support as per a prior directive.
Career highlights
His career in acting
Guidera, a San Francisco native born on October 18, 1960, started his acting career in Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather Part III (1990) as a bodyguard named Anthony. He also appeared in Roger Donaldson's Species (1995) as Robbie Llywelyn, a diabetic man killed by Natasha Henstridge's character, Sil. His other notable films include The Rock, Precious Find, Til There Was You, The Postman, Armageddon, and The Annihilation of Fish.
TV roles
Guest appearances in TV shows
Guidera also had a number of guest appearances on television shows like Renegade (1993), Baywatch (1993), Star Trek: Deep Space Nine (1993), Red Shoe Diaries (1993), Cafe Americain (1994), and Valley of the Dolls (1994). His later work included Pensacola: Wings of Gold (1998), Acapulco H.E.A.T. (1999), The Pretender (1999), Angel (2000), and V.I.P. (2001). May he rest in peace.