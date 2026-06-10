He was 65 years old

Who was Anthony Guidera? 'Godfather III' actor dies at 65

By Isha Sharma 03:43 pm Jun 10, 202603:43 pm

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Hollywood actor Anthony Guidera, who was known for The Godfather Part III and Species, has passed away. He was 65. The news was confirmed by his wife, Valarie Anderson, on Facebook. "It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved Anthony," she wrote. "We are devastated and trying to breathe through the impossible, taking each moment as it comes. Please hold this eternal light in your hearts and our family in your prayers."