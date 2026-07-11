'Emergency!' star Randolph Mantooth dies at 80
What's the story
Randolph Mantooth, the actor best known for his role as firefighter-paramedic Johnny Gage on NBC's Emergency!, has passed away at the age of 80. His brother, Donald Mantooth, confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter. "He had been ill for a number of years and kept getting thinner and thinner," Donald said. The cause of death hasn't been revealed yet.
Background
Early life and career beginnings
Born as Randy DeRoy Mantooth on September 19, 1945, in Sacramento, California, he was the son of Buck and Sadie Mantooth. His father's job as a pipeline construction engineer took the family to 24 different states before he turned 18. Mantooth began his acting career in the early 1970s with guest appearances on popular shows like The Virginian and McCloud.
Breakthrough role
His role in 'Emergency!'
Mantooth's big break came when he was cast as LAFD paramedic John Gage in Emergency!, a show executive produced by Jack Webb. The series, which debuted in January 1972, followed the adventures of Squad 51 and was shot in a near-documentary style. Despite not being a ratings hit, it ran for five seasons until September 1977 and led to seven television films and an animated spin-off series.
Career and family
Guest appearances and other credits
After Emergency!, Mantooth guest-starred on several shows, including Charlie's Angels, Dallas, Murder She Wrote, MacGyver, Walker, Texas Ranger, and Criminal Minds. He also appeared in over 380 episodes of the ABC daytime soap Loving from 1987-95 and nearly 200 episodes of The City from 1995-97. Mantooth is survived by his wife, Kristen Connors, brother Donald, sister Tonya, and nieces and nephews.