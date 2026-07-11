Mantooth's brother confirmed the news

'Emergency!' star Randolph Mantooth dies at 80

By Isha Sharma 09:40 am Jul 11, 202609:40 am

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Randolph Mantooth, the actor best known for his role as firefighter-paramedic Johnny Gage on NBC's Emergency!, has passed away at the age of 80. His brother, Donald Mantooth, confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter. "He had been ill for a number of years and kept getting thinner and thinner," Donald said. The cause of death hasn't been revealed yet.