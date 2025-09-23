Ben Affleck, Jennifer Aniston pen letter defending free speech

Letter insists on the importance of free speech

Kimmel's suspension came after he spoke out about conservative activist Charlie Kirk's assassination, leading to his show being pulled from the air and sparking widespread debate.

The letter insists, "We also share the belief that our voices should never be silenced by those in power - because if it happens to one of us, it happens to all of us."

Even ABC's The View criticized Disney for the move. NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani also backed Kimmel by dropping out of an ABC event in protest.

Kimmel hasn't commented publicly yet.