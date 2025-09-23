Ben Affleck, Jennifer Aniston pen letter defending free speech
After Jimmy Kimmel was suspended over controversial comments, more than 430 stars—including Ben Affleck, Jennifer Aniston, and Robert De Niro—signed an open letter defending free speech.
Supported by the ACLU, the letter pushes back against silencing voices and calls for stronger protection of constitutional rights.
Letter insists on the importance of free speech
Kimmel's suspension came after he spoke out about conservative activist Charlie Kirk's assassination, leading to his show being pulled from the air and sparking widespread debate.
The letter insists, "We also share the belief that our voices should never be silenced by those in power - because if it happens to one of us, it happens to all of us."
Even ABC's The View criticized Disney for the move. NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani also backed Kimmel by dropping out of an ABC event in protest.
Kimmel hasn't commented publicly yet.