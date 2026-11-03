'Hunger Games' actor Ben Wang could play Iceman in 'X-Men'
What's the story
Ben Wang, who next appears as District 12 tribute Wyatt Callow in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, is in talks to play Iceman in the upcoming X-Men film. The news was first reported by Deadline. However, Marvel representatives have not yet confirmed this development. Other actors reportedly auditioning for the role include Jackson Kelly, Gabriel LaBelle, and Rhenzy Feliz.
Character details
Who is Iceman?
Iceman, whose real name is Bobby Drake, is one of the original members of the X-Men team.
Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, he first appeared in The X-Men #1 in September 1963.
Iceman has the mutant ability to control ice and cold.
Shawn Ashmore played him in the 2000s X-Men films.
Role details
Other cast members and crew of upcoming 'X-Men' film
If Wang is confirmed for the role, he will join an ensemble cast including Christopher Abbott as Professor X, Kit Connor as Cyclops, Adam Driver as Mr. Sinister, Inde Navarrette as Rogue, Samara Weaving as Emma Frost, Maya Boyd as Storm, Asa Germann as Angel, and Sadie Sink as Jean Grey.
The film is directed by Jake Schreier and written by Lee Sung Jin and Joanna Calo.
Kevin Feige is producing the project, scheduled to release on May 5, 2028.
Career highlights
A look at Wang's career
Wang, a Chinese-American actor born on September 21, 1997, in Beijing, is best known for his roles in Karate Kid: Legends and Disney+'s American Born Chinese.
He also appeared in the SXSW comedy Will Ropp's Brian and Lionsgate's Stephen King adaptation The Long Walk.
His other credits include the 2024 Mean Girls reboot and Disney+'s Chang Can Dunk.