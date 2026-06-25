Bengali film 'Pinjar' cracks global deal, girls' education initiative 

Film synopsis

This is what 'Pinjar' is about

Produced by Chasing Dreams Films in association with Bell Jar Films, Pinjar (meaning "The Cage") tells the story of five characters whose lives are intertwined by their collective inability to escape. For example, Tarak is a bird-catcher, and his daughter Jhimli grows up in a world that confines her before she can find her footing. Other characters include Paromita, a widowed teacher, Shefali, a working woman hiding away her bruises with makeup, and Iqbal, a migrant Muslim man.