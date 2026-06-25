Bengali film 'Pinjar' cracks global deal, girls' education initiative
What's the story
The acclaimed Bengali film Pinjar, directed by Kolkata-based doctor and filmmaker Dr. Rudrajit Roy, has been acquired by Singapore's Hazelnut Media. The impact production company will not only handle the global distribution of the film but also promote it through a real-world initiative that supports girls' education in rural West Bengal, reported Variety. The movie is set to hit Indian theaters on July 10.
Film synopsis
This is what 'Pinjar' is about
Produced by Chasing Dreams Films in association with Bell Jar Films, Pinjar (meaning "The Cage") tells the story of five characters whose lives are intertwined by their collective inability to escape. For example, Tarak is a bird-catcher, and his daughter Jhimli grows up in a world that confines her before she can find her footing. Other characters include Paromita, a widowed teacher, Shefali, a working woman hiding away her bruises with makeup, and Iqbal, a migrant Muslim man.
Festival success
'Pinjar' has traveled to several international film festivals
Since its world premiere at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival in 2025, Pinjar has traveled to several international film festivals. It has been screened at prestigious events such as the Asian Film Festival Barcelona, International Indian Film Festival Toronto, Indian Film Festival of Sydney, London Bengali Film Festival, and South Asian Film Festival of Montreal. Roy also received a special jury mention for Best Director at Mumbai's Third Eye Asian Film Festival.
Global strategy
Hazelnut Media's co-CEO will lead the distribution campaign
Hazelnut Media is planning an extensive international rollout for Pinjar, with theatrical and festival strategies covering South and Southeast Asia, as well as diaspora markets in the UK, the Middle East, and Singapore. The strategy leverages co-CEO Isabella Sreyashii Sen's experience as a rare independent woman theatrical distributor in South and Southeast Asia. She has managed nearly 120 international film releases across these regions.
Director's vision
Roy on his vision for the film
Roy, who practices critical care medicine in Kolkata, spent two years researching villages and slum communities across West Bengal to develop Pinjar. He said the film was inspired by "the image of a bird in a cage, a metaphor for the boundaries that shape human lives." "My vision was to invite viewers to reflect on the cages we inherit and the quiet human desire to transcend them." Mamata Shankar, Joy Sengupta, Sagnik Mukherjee, and Satakshi Nandy lead in key roles.