Bengaluru court halts X Corp targeted posts about 'The Paradise'
Entertainment
A Bengaluru civil court just told X Corp and others to hold off on posting targeted, harsh content about the upcoming movie The Paradise, starring Nani.
The order came after the film's producer raised concerns over damaging posts that began appearing following the trailer's release on August 6.
The movie is set for a worldwide release on September 24.
'The Paradise' posts exceed fair criticism
The judge decided some of these posts went beyond fair criticism and could hurt the film's reputation, so an interim block was put in place, but honest reviews are still allowed.
The producer has 24 hours to serve the suit papers on the defendants.
The next hearing is set for October 28, 2026.