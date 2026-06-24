Why did Bengaluru court reissue non-bailable warrant against Prakash Raj?
What's the story
A Bengaluru court has reissued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against actor Prakash Raj for allegedly being registered as a voter in four electoral rolls across three states, including Karnataka. The NBW was reissued on June 12 after Bengaluru-based advocate K Dilip Kumar filed a petition. This is the third time an NBW has been issued against Raj in this case, reported Live Law.
Legal proceedings
Here's what happened in the case
The court first issued a summons on February 17, 2026, through the Commissioner of Police. However, Raj was not found at the address mentioned in the petition. The first NBW was issued on March 17, citing that "accused has vacated the house." The matter was posted for hearing on April 17, but since Raj did not appear, another NBW was reissued.
Background
Raj registered as a voter at multiple places
The case dates back to Raj's bid in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Bengaluru Central constituency. Kumar claimed in his 2023 petition that apart from being a voter in Bengaluru's Shantinagar assembly segment, Raj was also registered as a voter at two places in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, and Serilingampally Assembly segment in Telangana.
Legal action
Kumar approached police station in April 2019
Kumar claimed he approached the jurisdictional police station in April 2019, but no action was taken. He subsequently approached the court, which took up the matter in 2023. On August 1, 2025, the court took cognizance "for the offenses punishable under Sections 31 and 125(A) of Representation of the People Act, 1950." It directed the issuance of summons. The next hearing is scheduled for July 25.