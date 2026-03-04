Berlin Film Festival sticks with Tricia Tuttle amid 'Gaza' fallout Entertainment Mar 04, 2026

Tricia Tuttle is staying on as director of the Berlin International Film Festival, even after a heated moment at this year's Berlinale.

Syrian-Palestinian filmmaker Abdallah Al-Khatib, accepting his Best First Feature award for "Chronicles from the Siege," called the German government "partners in the genocide in Gaza by Israel."

His words sparked backlash from German officials and made headlines.