Berlin Film Festival sticks with Tricia Tuttle amid 'Gaza' fallout
Tricia Tuttle is staying on as director of the Berlin International Film Festival, even after a heated moment at this year's Berlinale.
Syrian-Palestinian filmmaker Abdallah Al-Khatib, accepting his Best First Feature award for "Chronicles from the Siege," called the German government "partners in the genocide in Gaza by Israel."
His words sparked backlash from German officials and made headlines.
Tuttle to stay on, but will have to implement new code
Despite calls for action, Germany's Ministry of Culture announced today that Tuttle will keep her role but the festival should consider a new code of conduct to 'fight antisemitism.'
This follows a photo surfacing of Tuttle with Al-Khatib's team wearing Palestinian symbols.
Advisory forum in the works
Al-Khatib's film won big at Berlinale. While his speech stirred debate, over 2,800 filmmakers—including Tilda Swinton—signed a letter backing Tuttle and pushing back against what they see as government pressure.
The festival now plans to set up an advisory forum and build stronger industry partnerships moving forward.