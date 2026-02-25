Berlin: Filmmaker's antisemitic comments draw criticism from German officials
Syrian-Palestinian filmmaker Abdallah Al-Khatib won the Best First Feature Award at Berlinale for his debut film, Chronicles from the Siege.
During his acceptance speech, he said, "you are partners in the genocide in Gaza by Israel. I believe you are intelligent enough to recognize this truth," a comment that quickly drew criticism from German officials, who called it antisemitic.
Al-Khatib's speech prompts festival board meeting
Al-Khatib's remarks came after an open letter signed by more than 800 active or former Berlinale participants criticized the festival for staying silent on Gaza.
His speech sparked enough backlash to prompt a festival board meeting about Berlinale's future.
There are even reports that director Tricia Tuttle might lose her job over the controversy.
Who is Abdallah Al-Khatib?
Al-Khatib is a Syrian-Palestinian filmmaker whose debut film spotlights Palestinian life under siege.