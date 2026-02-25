Berlin: Filmmaker's antisemitic comments draw criticism from German officials Entertainment Feb 25, 2026

Syrian-Palestinian filmmaker Abdallah Al-Khatib won the Best First Feature Award at Berlinale for his debut film, Chronicles from the Siege.

During his acceptance speech, he said, "you are partners in the genocide in Gaza by Israel. I believe you are intelligent enough to recognize this truth," a comment that quickly drew criticism from German officials, who called it antisemitic.