'Berlin' S02 teaser: The gang's back for another wild heist
Netflix just dropped the teaser for Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine, the second season of its Money Heist spin-off.
This time, Berlin and his crew are in Seville pretending to steal the Lady with an Ermine as a cover while their real target is the Duke and Duchess of Malaga.
The vibe is classic Money Heist—stylish, risky, and full of twists.
New plan, old grudges
The teaser hints at more than just art theft: Berlin and Damian aren't just after the painting—they're targeting the Duke and Duchess of Malaga, who think they can blackmail Berlin.
Expect revenge plots, tense teamwork, and plenty of drama as things get complicated for the crew.
Who's in & when to watch
Pedro Alonso returns as Berlin alongside familiar faces like Tristan Ulloa (Damian), Michelle Jenner (Keila), Begona Vargas (Cameron), Julio Pena Fernandez (Roi), and Joel Sanchez (Bruce).
New cast members include Inma Cuesta as Candela and Jose Luis Garcia-Perez and Marta Nieto as the Duke and Duchess.
All eight episodes drop on May 15, 2026.