'Berlin' S02 teaser: The gang's back for another wild heist Entertainment Jan 29, 2026

Netflix just dropped the teaser for Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine, the second season of its Money Heist spin-off.

This time, Berlin and his crew are in Seville pretending to steal the Lady with an Ermine as a cover while their real target is the Duke and Duchess of Malaga.

The vibe is classic Money Heist—stylish, risky, and full of twists.