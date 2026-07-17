'Members of Problematic Family': Acclaimed Tamil film to open IFFM
What's the story
The Tamil-language drama, Members of the Problematic Family, will have its Australian premiere as the opening night film at the 2026 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). The film had its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year. The festival, which is considered the largest Indian cinema showcase in the Southern Hemisphere, will take place from August 13 to 23.
Film synopsis
Here's what the film is about
The film revolves around Prabha, a troubled young man whose sudden death sends shockwaves through his extended family and community.
His mother, uncle, and cousins come together for a 16-day mourning ritual during which long-standing tensions and complicated family relationships come to light, per Variety.
The ensemble drama delves into the unpredictable nature of grief and family dynamics, aiming for an emotionally honest portrayal of loss and the bonds that connect communities.
Festival details
Director, lead actor to attend festival
Director R. Gowtham and lead actor Karuththadayan will be present at the festival's opening night on August 14 in Melbourne. The film is also nominated in the IFFM Awards jury competition for best indie film and best director categories.
"Members of the Problematic Family is a deeply personal story that examines grief, family and the complexities that exist within every community," Gowtham said about his film.
Director's statement
Film screening details
Gowtham added, "It is an honor for the film to open the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne following its premiere at Berlinale."
IFFM festival director Mitu Bhowmick Lange praised the film, calling it an "exceptional debut that is both deeply rooted in Tamil culture and profoundly universal in its exploration of grief, relationships and the human condition."
The official X account of the festival confirmed that the movie will be screened on August 14 at 7:30pm at Hoyts District Docklands.