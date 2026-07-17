'Members of Problematic Family': Acclaimed Tamil film to open IFFM

The film revolves around Prabha, a troubled young man whose sudden death sends shockwaves through his extended family and community.

His mother, uncle, and cousins come together for a 16-day mourning ritual during which long-standing tensions and complicated family relationships come to light, per Variety.

The ensemble drama delves into the unpredictable nature of grief and family dynamics, aiming for an emotionally honest portrayal of loss and the bonds that connect communities.