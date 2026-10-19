Berry appears in court with fiance as Martinez seeks custody
Entertainment
Halle Berry showed up at court with her fiance as she and ex-husband Olivier Martinez battle for custody of their son, Maceo.
Martinez says Berry physically hurt Maceo during an argument last month, and he's asking for sole custody, claiming he is emotionally distressed by what happened.
Maceo to testify, Nahla defends Berry
Martinez has pointed to regretful texts from Berry as evidence, while the court has asked Maceo himself to testify, something Berry worries could be unfair or manipulated.
Meanwhile, Berry's daughter Nahla spoke up in support of her mom, saying she hasn't seen her mom physically abuse Maceo in any way.
This heated dispute follows years of divorce drama between Berry and Martinez.