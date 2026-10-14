Berry pushes back as Martinez cites photo in abuse dispute
Entertainment
Halle Berry is pushing back against child abuse accusations from her ex-husband, Olivier Martinez.
Martinez shared a photo reportedly taken by their son Maceo in his Oct. 12 filing to challenge the claims, showing Berry calm and collected, contrary to what Martinez alleged in his bid for sole custody.
Martinez seeks custody, Berry denies allegations
Things escalated after Martinez filed for sole custody on October 1, 2026, accusing Berry of past abuse.
Berry firmly denied it, saying she is a victim of domestic violence herself, and argued that asking Maceo to testify is unfair, accusing Martinez of using their son as a pawn in the dispute.