Berry spotted in Los Angeles after Martinez child abuse claim

Martinez is now seeking sole custody, pointing to alleged abuse and alcohol issues.

For now, Berry can only see Maceo two days a week and every other weekend until their next hearing on October 16.

Through her lawyer, Berry has denied the allegations and says she's focused on what's best for her son.

Marina Beck said, "While she is deeply saddened, she will not allow it to deter her from fighting for Maceo's best interests and providing him with the love and support he needs."