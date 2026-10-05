Berry spotted in Los Angeles after Martinez child abuse claim
Halle Berry was spotted out in Los Angeles with her son Maceo and fiance Van Hunt, just days after her ex-husband Olivier Martinez accused her of child abuse.
The trio visited Sky Zone and Best Buy, following Martinez's claim that Berry physically assaulted their son on September 26.
Martinez seeks sole custody, Berry denies
Martinez is now seeking sole custody, pointing to alleged abuse and alcohol issues.
For now, Berry can only see Maceo two days a week and every other weekend until their next hearing on October 16.
Through her lawyer, Berry has denied the allegations and says she's focused on what's best for her son.
Marina Beck said, "While she is deeply saddened, she will not allow it to deter her from fighting for Maceo's best interests and providing him with the love and support he needs."