It is a stop-motion fable

Oscars 2026: 'Girl Who Cried Pearls!' wins Best Animated Short

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:34 am Mar 16, 202605:34 am

What's the story

The Best Animated Short Film at the 98th Academy Awards went to the short, The Girl Who Cried Pearls!. Directed by Chris Lavis and Maciek Szczerbowski, the stop-motion is backed by the National Film Board of Canada and has been a favorite across film festivals and awards this season. It follows a girl whose tears turn into pearls and a boy who loves her.