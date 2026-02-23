BAFTA 2026: 'Mr Nobody Against Putin' wins Best Documentary

Award details

'Mr Nobody Against Putin' beat out strong contenders

The documentary beat out other non-fiction films such as 2000 Meters to Andriivka, Apocalypse in the Tropics, Cover-Up, and The Perfect Neighbor. Pavel Talankin, who recorded the footage during the war, was also present at the award ceremony. Borenstein thanked Talankin for his bravery in sharing his story during such a difficult period of his life.