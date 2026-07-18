Nivin Pauly-Mamitha Baiju's 'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit' gets release date

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is a significant project for both Pauly and Bhavana Studios.

The film's title was announced by Pauly in July last year, who had said, "This one's for you! Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. Teaming up with Girish AD and Mamitha Baiju. A Bhavana Studios production."

The story has been written by AD and Kiran Josey, while Ajmal Sabu is the cinematographer and Vishnu Vijay is the music composer.