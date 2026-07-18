Nivin Pauly-Mamitha Baiju's 'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit' gets release date
What's the story
The upcoming Malayalam film Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, starring Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju, will be released worldwide on August 21. The announcement was made by Pauly on his social media accounts. He wrote, "Bethlehem Kudumba Unit in theaters from 21st August 2026." The film is directed by Girish AD and produced by Bhavana Studios, known for hit films like Premalu and Kumbalangi Nights.
Production details
Everything we know about the film
Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is a significant project for both Pauly and Bhavana Studios.
The film's title was announced by Pauly in July last year, who had said, "This one's for you! Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. Teaming up with Girish AD and Mamitha Baiju. A Bhavana Studios production."
The story has been written by AD and Kiran Josey, while Ajmal Sabu is the cinematographer and Vishnu Vijay is the music composer.
Film genre
Other projects of Pauly
The production house Bhavana Studios has confirmed that Bethlehem Kudumba Unit will be a romantic drama.
The studio is a collaboration between director Dileesh Pothan, actor Fahadh Faasil, and scenarist Syam Pushkaran.
In addition to this project, Pauly has several other films in the pipeline, including the Tamil film Benz, where he plays an antagonist.
His recent movies include Prathichaya and Baby Girl.