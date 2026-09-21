'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit' starring Pauly Baiju nears 325 cr worldwide
Entertainment
Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, the Malayalam film starring Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju, is about to hit a massive ₹325 crore in worldwide earnings. Dropped during Onam, its fresh storyline really clicked with viewers.
Co-producer Fahadh Faasil says the movie's big win comes down to a gripping story and perfect release timing.
'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit' highest-grossing Malayalam film
Produced by Faasil, Dileesh Pothan, and Syam Pushkaran, the film has already pulled in ₹321.42 crore globally and ₹157.78 crore in India alone.
Even after more than a month on screens, it's still drawing crowds, earning more than ₹1 crore on weekdays!
Bethlehem Kudumba Unit now holds the title of highest-grossing Malayalam film ever.