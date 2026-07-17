'Beyhadh' star Winget marries Singapore businessman Ishmael in UK ceremony
Entertainment
Jennifer Winget, famous for Beyhadh, just got married to William Ishmael, a businessman from Singapore.
The couple exchanged vows in a private ceremony in the UK on July 16, keeping things low-key until Jennifer's comment on a wedding dance video set off some buzz online.
Winget wedding photos and 'Talaash' update
Photos from the ceremony show Jennifer glowing in a white gown, surrounded by close family and friends.
She was previously married to Karan Singh Grover (her Dill Mill Gayye co-star) until their split in 2014.
On the work front, she recently starred in Raisinghani vs Raisinghani and is gearing up for her next big project: Netflix's Talaash: A Mother's Search alongside Parineeti Chopra and others. Fans are excited to see what she does next!