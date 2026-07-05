Beyoncé drops surprise new song 'Morning Dew'
What's the story
Beyoncé surprised fans on Saturday by dropping her first new song in two years, Morning Dew (Donk). The track was co-written with Pharrell Williams, The-Dream, and Darius Dixon. It is part of the 20th-anniversary edition of her second studio album B'Day. This release also marks the start of a 60-day countdown to the reissue and Beyoncé's birthday on September 4.
Visuals
'Special gift to her fans'
The release of Morning Dew was accompanied by a black-and-white lyric video. The visuals feature archival footage directed by Cliff Watts, who famously shot Beyoncé's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover in 2007. The song is described as a "special gift to her fans" and "is a direct nod to her loyal BeyHive," according to a statement from Beyoncé's Parkwood Entertainment.
Recent success
First new song since 2024
Morning Dew is Beyoncé's first new song since her Cowboy Carter country album release in March 2024. The album won her a long-awaited Album of the Year Grammy, and she is already the most-awarded artist in Grammy history. Fans are eagerly anticipating new music and news about a rumored Act III album, which would complete a three-act project that began with Renaissance and continued with Cowboy Carter.