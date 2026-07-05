Beyoncé drops surprise new song 'Morning Dew'

By Isha Sharma 11:01 am Jul 05, 202611:01 am

What's the story

Beyoncé surprised fans on Saturday by dropping her first new song in two years, Morning Dew (Donk). The track was co-written with Pharrell Williams, The-Dream, and Darius Dixon. It is part of the 20th-anniversary edition of her second studio album B'Day. This release also marks the start of a 60-day countdown to the reissue and Beyoncé's birthday on September 4.