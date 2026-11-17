Beyoncé earns 100th Grammy nomination! See her competition
What's the story
Beyoncé has made history by becoming the first artist to receive 100 Grammy nominations. Her song Morning Dew (Donk) earned a nod for Best R&B Solo Performance, bringing her total number of nominations to this milestone. The pop star released the long-awaited track on July 4, in celebration of the 20th anniversary of her second studio album B'Day.
Category contenders
'Morning Dew (Donk)' will compete with these songs
Morning Dew (Donk) will compete with Kehlani's Out the Window, Victoria Monét's Let Me, Jill Scott's Pressha, and Tems's What You Need in the Best R&B Solo Performance category.
The song was co-written by Beyoncé, Pharrell Williams, The-Dream, and Darius Dixon.
It was produced by Beyoncé and Williams.
Career progression
First Grammy nominations in 2000
Beyoncé's first Grammy nominations came in 2000 with her group Destiny's Child for Bills, Bills, Bills.
The song was nominated for Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals.
Since then, she has been nominated almost every year as a solo artist and as a member of Destiny's Child.
Achievement highlights
Record-breaking number of nominations in 2024
In 2024, Beyoncé became the most-nominated artist in Grammy history with 11 nominations for her album Cowboy Carter.
This achievement took her total number of nominations to 99, surpassing the previous record of 88 shared with her husband Jay-Z.
She also holds the record for the most Grammy wins by an artist, with a total of 35 awards as of now.