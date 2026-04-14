'Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse' first-look: Miles goes against Prowler

The first footage for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse was unveiled at CinemaCon on Monday, giving fans a glimpse into the next chapter of Miles Morales's (Shameik Moore) journey. The teaser picks up right where Across the Spider-Verse left off, with Miles trapped in a new dimension alongside alternate versions of himself and his Uncle Aaron. His new alternate version, known as Miles G. Morales (voiced by Jharrel Jerome), is now a high-tech villain called Prowler instead of Spider-Man.

Action-packed sequence Teaser showcases Miles's encounter with Prowler The CinemaCon footage showcased the signature vibrant and surreal visuals that have defined the Spider-Verse series. In a gripping scene, Miles is seen tied to a punching bag as Uncle Aaron and Prowler Miles loom above him. The latter introduces himself coldly to Spider-Man Miles, who desperately tries to explain his need to return to his original universe for his father's survival.

Film conclusion 'Beyond the Spider-Verse' will be final chapter in Miles's saga The upcoming film will be the final installment in Miles's three-film saga. The previous movie, Across the Spider-Verse, ended on a cliffhanger with his family's fate dependent on his ability to navigate through the multiverse. Attempts to release the film have been more complex than anticipated, owing to complicated animation work, plus delays in production and voice recording work due to the strikes. The film was initially set for a 2024 release but was later removed from Sony's schedule.

Advertisement