'So obvious': Why Robert Pattinson was chosen as James Bond
What's the story
Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon and one of the world's richest individuals, has revealed his involvement in selecting Robert Pattinson as the next James Bond. Speaking at the Semafor Silicon Valley & The World conference, he detailed how Amazon MGM Studios conducted a rigorous selection process before finalizing Pattinson for the coveted role.
Selection process
'We ran a really tight process...final decision on Friday'
Bezos said, "I was heavily involved."
"We ran a really tight process, and we made the final decision on Friday."
He added that they started with a large group of candidates, narrowed it down to five finalists, and then conducted traditional screen tests with those five actors.
Actor's selection
Bezos was initially 'slightly biased' against Pattinson
Bezos revealed that all five finalists were "extraordinarily talented," but Pattinson stood out.
"There was something special about Rob Pattinson and his performances, and it was kind of immediately un-debated."
"By the way, initially, I would say we were slightly biased a little against him because he's already so famous."
"But in the screening tests, it was so obvious: He is James Bond."
Actor's career
Pattinson's Hollywood journey so far
Pattinson, 40, has been a familiar face in Hollywood since his debut in the Harry Potter franchise with Goblet of Fire (2005).
He has since starred in various films such as The Twilight Saga, The Lost City of Z, Tenet, and The Odyssey.
The upcoming Bond film will be the first under Amazon MGM Studios after they took creative control of the franchise in 2025.