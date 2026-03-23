'Bhabiji...Fun on the Run' to hit ZEE5 on April 3
What's the story
The comedy-drama film Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain - Fun on the Run was released in theaters on February 6. The movie, which is an adaptation of the popular sitcom of the same name, received mixed-to-negative reviews. Its theatrical run has now concluded, and it will premiere on ZEE5 on April 3.
Cast
Meet the ensemble cast of the movie
The film stars a large ensemble cast comprising Aasif Sheikh, Rohitashv Gour, Shubhangi Atre, Vidisha Srivastava, and Ravi Kishan. It is directed by Shashank Bali and also stars Mukesh Tiwari, Mushtaq Khan, and Brijendra Kala in key roles. It was distributed by Zee Studios.
Film synopsis
Plot of the film and more about the original show
The film takes the beloved characters from the TV show and places them in a new setting. The plot revolves around a road trip that goes awry, leading to hilarious situations and misunderstandings. The original sitcom, which first premiered in 2015, became popular within just a few months of its release. It's inspired by the 1990s Hindi sitcom Shrimaan Shrimati, starring Archana Puran Singh and Rakesh Bedi.