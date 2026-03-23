'Bhabiji...Fun on the Run' to hit ZEE5 on April 3

The film stars a large ensemble cast comprising Aasif Sheikh, Rohitashv Gour, Shubhangi Atre, Vidisha Srivastava, and Ravi Kishan . It is directed by Shashank Bali and also stars Mukesh Tiwari, Mushtaq Khan, and Brijendra Kala in key roles. It was distributed by Zee Studios .

Film synopsis

Plot of the film and more about the original show

The film takes the beloved characters from the TV show and places them in a new setting. The plot revolves around a road trip that goes awry, leading to hilarious situations and misunderstandings. The original sitcom, which first premiered in 2015, became popular within just a few months of its release. It's inspired by the 1990s Hindi sitcom Shrimaan Shrimati, starring Archana Puran Singh and Rakesh Bedi.