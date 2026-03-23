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Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Bhabiji...Fun on the Run' to hit ZEE5 on April 3
'Bhabiji...Fun on the Run' to hit ZEE5 on April 3
The film will stream on ZEE5

'Bhabiji...Fun on the Run' to hit ZEE5 on April 3

By Isha Sharma
Mar 23, 2026
11:01 am
What's the story

The comedy-drama film Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain - Fun on the Run was released in theaters on February 6. The movie, which is an adaptation of the popular sitcom of the same name, received mixed-to-negative reviews. Its theatrical run has now concluded, and it will premiere on ZEE5 on April 3.

Cast

Meet the ensemble cast of the movie

The film stars a large ensemble cast comprising Aasif Sheikh, Rohitashv Gour, Shubhangi Atre, Vidisha Srivastava, and Ravi Kishan. It is directed by Shashank Bali and also stars Mukesh Tiwari, Mushtaq Khan, and Brijendra Kala in key roles. It was distributed by Zee Studios.

Film synopsis

Plot of the film and more about the original show

The film takes the beloved characters from the TV show and places them in a new setting. The plot revolves around a road trip that goes awry, leading to hilarious situations and misunderstandings. The original sitcom, which first premiered in 2015, became popular within just a few months of its release. It's inspired by the 1990s Hindi sitcom Shrimaan Shrimati, starring Archana Puran Singh and Rakesh Bedi.

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