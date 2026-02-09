LOADING...
Home / News / Entertainment News / OTT: Where to watch 'Bhabiji Ghar...' after theatrical run
OTT: Where to watch 'Bhabiji Ghar...' after theatrical run
The film is currently in cinemas

OTT: Where to watch 'Bhabiji Ghar...' after theatrical run

By Isha Sharma
Feb 09, 2026
03:17 pm
What's the story

The comedy-drama film Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain - Fun on the Run, based on the popular TV show of the same name, is currently running in theaters. The movie, which was released on February 6, features Aasif Sheikh, Rohitashv Gour, Shubhangi Atre, Vidisha Srivastava, and Ravi Kishan. Here's where you can stream it after its theatrical run.

OTT release

OTT platform and more

After its run in the cinemas, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain- Fun on the Run will be available for streaming on ZEE5, though the OTT release date isn't out yet. The film adapts the show's unique humor into a theatrical road trip format. It is directed by Shashank Bali and also stars Mukesh Tiwari, Mushtaq Khan, and Brijendra Kala in key roles.

Tv show

Know more about the successful TV show 

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!, which first premiered in 2015, became a popular comedy-drama show within a few months of its release. It's inspired by the 1990s Hindi sitcom Shrimaan Shrimati, starring Archana Puran Singh and Rakesh Bedi. Saanand Verma, Yogesh Tripathi, Vishwajeet Soni, and Vaibhav Mathur play supporting roles.

Advertisement