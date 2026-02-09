OTT: Where to watch 'Bhabiji Ghar...' after theatrical run
What's the story
The comedy-drama film Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain - Fun on the Run, based on the popular TV show of the same name, is currently running in theaters. The movie, which was released on February 6, features Aasif Sheikh, Rohitashv Gour, Shubhangi Atre, Vidisha Srivastava, and Ravi Kishan. Here's where you can stream it after its theatrical run.
OTT release
OTT platform and more
After its run in the cinemas, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain- Fun on the Run will be available for streaming on ZEE5, though the OTT release date isn't out yet. The film adapts the show's unique humor into a theatrical road trip format. It is directed by Shashank Bali and also stars Mukesh Tiwari, Mushtaq Khan, and Brijendra Kala in key roles.
Tv show
Know more about the successful TV show
Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!, which first premiered in 2015, became a popular comedy-drama show within a few months of its release. It's inspired by the 1990s Hindi sitcom Shrimaan Shrimati, starring Archana Puran Singh and Rakesh Bedi. Saanand Verma, Yogesh Tripathi, Vishwajeet Soni, and Vaibhav Mathur play supporting roles.