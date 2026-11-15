Bhagat shares Cape Town BTS from 'Tu Mil Jaaye'

Choreographer Piyush Bhagat just dropped some cool behind-the-scenes photos from the Cape Town shoot of Tu Mil Jaaye, the romantic song from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's next film, King.

The sneak peeks show off creative filming (like a shot of SRK filmed from inside a car), and fans are loving it.

Since its release earlier this month, the song has been topping charts on Ormax Media and JioSaavn.