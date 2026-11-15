Bhagat shares Cape Town BTS from 'Tu Mil Jaaye'
Choreographer Piyush Bhagat just dropped some cool behind-the-scenes photos from the Cape Town shoot of Tu Mil Jaaye, the romantic song from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's next film, King.
The sneak peeks show off creative filming (like a shot of SRK filmed from inside a car), and fans are loving it.
Since its release earlier this month, the song has been topping charts on Ormax Media and JioSaavn.
Bhagat Samji choreography sparks fan recreations
Co-choreographed by Bhagat and Shazia Samji, the song's hook steps have sparked a wave of fan recreations online.
The chemistry between SRK and Deepika is winning hearts again.
Directed by Siddharth Anand (of Pathaan fame), King hits theaters on December 24, 2026.