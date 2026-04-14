Bhagnani joins 'Kal Ke Krorepati - Shubh Labh' as investor
Actor Shriyam Bhagnani, known for Aap Jaisa Koi and Batti Gul Meter Chalu, is stepping into the world of startups as a new investor on Kal Ke Krorepati - Shubh Labh.
Produced by Favcy Venture Builders, the show connects real businesses with investors, and Bhagnani is hoping to carry forward her family office's legacy.
Show emphasizes execution and founder resilience
Hosted by Amit Sadh, the show focuses on startup basics like solid execution and founder resilience: no shortcuts here.
Bhagnani says she's excited to meet "young minds with fresh ideas."
The investor lineup also features Dhaval Shah, Rishi Agarwal, Jeet Chandan, Chahat Aggarwal, Ankit Singhania, plus guest appearances from Vineet Mittal.
It's not just about funding; startups get a chance to learn from people who've actually been there.