Bhagnani joins 'Kal Ke Krorepati - Shubh Labh' as investor

Show emphasizes execution and founder resilience

Hosted by Amit Sadh, the show focuses on startup basics like solid execution and founder resilience: no shortcuts here.

Bhagnani says she's excited to meet "young minds with fresh ideas."

The investor lineup also features Dhaval Shah, Rishi Agarwal, Jeet Chandan, Chahat Aggarwal, Ankit Singhania, plus guest appearances from Vineet Mittal.

It's not just about funding; startups get a chance to learn from people who've actually been there.