Bhagyashree returns to acting after nearly 4 decades, credits kids
Entertainment
Bhagyashree, famous for Maine Pyar Kiya, just made her acting comeback nearly four decades after stepping away.
She says her kids were the real motivators, telling her, "You're good at this, you love it so much."
Bhagyashree left acting to focus on family but found the return surprisingly joyful.
Bhagyashree plays Jijabai in 'Raja Shivaji'
She's back on screen as Jijabai in Raja Shivaji, a role that felt personal because of her Maharashtrian heritage.
Bhagyashree was drawn in by the film's attention to detail and history. The movie became a big hit, making her return even sweeter.