'Bhai Tera Star Hai': Raghav Juyal begins new comedy-drama Entertainment Mar 04, 2026

Raghav Juyal's new comedy-drama, Bhai Tera Star Hai, has kicked off filming in London with a cast that includes Sanjay Kapoor, Niki Aneja, and Barkha Singh.

Juyal said, "Last couple of years have been overwhelming to say the least. I am being offered all kinds of scripts which I am really grateful for... I felt that 'Bhai Tera Star Hai' had something which I can add a little bit of my magic to... I hope audiences have as much fun watching this one, as much as I have had making it."