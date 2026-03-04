'Bhai Tera Star Hai': Raghav Juyal begins new comedy-drama
Raghav Juyal's new comedy-drama, Bhai Tera Star Hai, has kicked off filming in London with a cast that includes Sanjay Kapoor, Niki Aneja, and Barkha Singh.
Juyal said, "Last couple of years have been overwhelming to say the least. I am being offered all kinds of scripts which I am really grateful for... I felt that 'Bhai Tera Star Hai' had something which I can add a little bit of my magic to... I hope audiences have as much fun watching this one, as much as I have had making it."
More about the movie
Directed by Vivek B Agrawal, the movie promises fast-paced comedy with a fresh, modern vibe.
Agrawal is pumped about working with such an energetic cast and shooting against London's cool backdrop.
Backed by Eastwood Pictures and Indian Stories2, Bhai Tera Star Hai is set to hit screens later this year.