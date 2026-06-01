'Bhalobasar Jomi' from 'Phera' drops, Bhattacharya sings heartfelt Ghosal composition
Entertainment
The new song Bhalobasar Jomi from the upcoming Bengali film Phera just dropped, and it's all about longing and connection.
Debraj Bhattacharya lends his voice to the track, which was written and co-composed by Nilanjan Ghosal, who also handled the film's music direction.
The song sets a heartfelt tone and ramps up excitement for the movie.
'Phera' song underscores deep relationships
Directed by Pritha Chakraborty, Phera features a strong cast with Sanjay Mishra, Ritwick Chakraborty, Sohini Sarkar, and Subrat Dutta.
The emotional lyrics and soulful melody of Bhalobasar Jomi are meant to highlight the film's focus on deep relationships and human emotions, so expect some feels when it hits screens.