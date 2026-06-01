'Bhalobasar Jomi' from 'Phera' drops, Bhattacharya sings heartfelt Ghosal composition Entertainment Jun 01, 2026

The new song Bhalobasar Jomi from the upcoming Bengali film Phera just dropped, and it's all about longing and connection.

Debraj Bhattacharya lends his voice to the track, which was written and co-composed by Nilanjan Ghosal, who also handled the film's music direction.

The song sets a heartfelt tone and ramps up excitement for the movie.