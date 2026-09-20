'Love & War': Sanjay Leela Bhansali begins additional shoot
What's the story
Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has returned to the set of his upcoming film Love & War for additional shoots, reported Mid-Day. The decision comes three weeks after the film's principal cast, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, wrapped up their parts. An insider told the portal that Bhansali was not satisfied with certain war sequences in the film and hence decided to shoot them again.
Director's involvement
Bhansali is supervising the additional shoots
The source revealed that Bhansali is supervising the additional shoots.
They said, "He is extremely particular about how the war portions come together because they are integral to the film's scale and emotional arc. Once he saw the material in the edit, he felt certain battle portions could be enhanced further."
The extra filming will take about a week.
Film details
Everything to know about 'Love & War'
Love & War is a large-scale period drama shot across several locations.
It reunites Kapoor with Bhansali after his 2007 debut Saawariya.
Meanwhile, Kaushal is making his debut with the director. Bhatt has previously worked with Bhansali in the 2022 drama Gangubai Kathiawadi.
The movie will be released on January 21, 2027.