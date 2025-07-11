Bhansali prepares for Kapoor-Kaushal face-off in love and war
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film, "Love and War," is heating up as Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal get ready to shoot their much-anticipated face-off scenes this August.
The movie, which kicked off filming in November last year, is already halfway done.
Alia Bhatt also stars alongside the duo, adding even more excitement to the cast.
Alia's scenes to be shot in Europe
Bhansali is putting a lot of care into these intense, dialogue-heavy scenes between Ranbir and Vicky.
The team will wrap up more shoots in Mumbai before heading to Europe for outdoor locations—Rome has already been scouted!
While editing continues on completed footage, Alia's key scenes are set for October and November.
With its star cast, dramatic moments, and memorable music promised, "Love and War" is aiming for a March 2025 release.