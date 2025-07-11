Next Article
'Maine Pyar Kiya' poster reveals star-studded cast
The first look at Maine Pyar Kiya is here!
This romantic comedy thriller marks Faizal's directorial debut and stars Hridhu Haroon and Preity Mukhundhan as leads.
The film hits theaters August 29, 2025—just before Onam—so it's one to watch out for if you're into fresh faces and festive releases.
Don Paul P on cinematography
Alongside the leads, you'll see Askar Ali, Miduthi, and Arjyou rounding out the cast.
The crew features Don Paul P on cinematography, music by Electronic Kili, editing from Kannan Mohan, and VFX by IVFX.
With Spire Productions teaming up with Faizal for this project, expectations are running high for a fun ride.