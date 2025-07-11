'Maine Pyar Kiya' poster reveals star-studded cast Entertainment Jul 11, 2025

The first look at Maine Pyar Kiya is here!

This romantic comedy thriller marks Faizal's directorial debut and stars Hridhu Haroon and Preity Mukhundhan as leads.

The film hits theaters August 29, 2025—just before Onam—so it's one to watch out for if you're into fresh faces and festive releases.